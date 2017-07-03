Cycleway consultation gets underway

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 15:24

Proposed designs for the new cycleway connecting Eltham Road and Beaver Road with the Taylor River cycle path are available for public input. Bike Walk Marlborough and the Council are asking the local community for their views.

Local residents received a letter in their mail box today inviting them to feed back on the plan. There’s also an opportunity to view images of the plans and provide feedback at a public drop-in session this Saturday 8 July, from 10am to 2pm, at Whitney Street School.

Consultation closes at 5pm on Monday 31 July.

Members of the public can also go online to see the proposed options and submit feedback, at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/recreation/walking-and-biking/elthambeaver-rd-cycle-link-project

The cycle link offers a safer route for the 500 students at Whitney Street School, Bohally Intermediate and Marlborough Girls College who cycle along these roads each school day. It also provides an important north-to-south cycle link across Blenheim.