Motorbike crash - Traffic will be delayed in St Albans Christchurch

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 15:50

Police are in attedance at a serious crash on the intersection of Forfar Street and Warrington Street, St Albans where a motorcylist has hit a pole.

The crash occurred at about 2.30pm this afternoon.

Emergency services are working at the scene and the intersection will be blocked for some time.

Motorist need to avoid the area if possible, and delays are likely.

There are diversions in place.