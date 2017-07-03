Residential parking zone proposed for Grafton

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 16:01

Auckland Transport (AT) is looking at introducing paid parking with a residential parking zone for Grafton. This will manage parking for residents and visitors.

AT Parking Services manager, John Strawbridge says city fringe residential streets are often overcrowded with commuters parking all day, meaning there’s no room left for residents and their visitors.

"In Grafton there are a number of older heritage houses with no off-street parking, and some residents struggle to find a park nearby."

The proposal covers on-street parking in a section of Grafton south of the Auckland City Hospital [see map]. It would replace existing restrictions with the exception of bus stops, loading zones, mobility and car share parking, ‘no stopping at all times’ restrictions and the clearway on Grafton Road.

The proposed charges are $1 per hour for the first two hours, and $2 per hour after this, from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday. A residential parking zone would apply to some of the area, there would be no time limit for how long motorists can park.

In the residential parking zone most residents would be able to apply for permits or coupons to exempt them from the on-street paid parking. Permits cost $70 per year, one-day coupons are $5, both are issued in order of priority to manage available parking.

A public open day to discuss the proposal will be held on Saturday 15 July, 9am-1pm, at the Domain Lodge Hall at 1 Boyle Street, Grafton.

More information on the proposal, including which properties would be eligible to apply for permits/coupons as well as an online feedback form, is available on the project webpage: http://at.govt.nz/haveyoursay.

The new app for iPhone and Android, AT Park, is now available to provide a way to pay for parking without coins: http://at.govt.nz/atpark.

Public consultation closes at midnight on Sunday 30 July, and the analysis of the feedback and decisions made will be available by October 2017. If the decision is made to proceed with the proposal, it will be implemented by early next year.