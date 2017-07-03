Taupo District Council appoints new member to EGLT board

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 17:07

TaupÅ District Council has made an appointment to the board of Enterprise Great Lake TaupÅ (EGLT), the economic development agency for the TaupÅ District.

Murray McCaw has recently been appointed to a three year term, replacing outgoing member Geoff Thorp.

Mr McCaw is an independent business consultant with over three decades’ experience in governance roles. His economic development background includes time as chair of the Wellington Regional Strategy Forum and Grow Wellington, and he currently chairs the board of Luxury Lodges of New Zealand.

He is a graduate of Harvard Business School and currently provides advice both in New Zealand and overseas in the areas of governance, corporate strategy and marketing.

Board chair Greg Stebbing said he was pleased to welcome Mr McCaw to the board.

"Murray’s extensive governance and economic development experience will be of huge benefit not only to our board, but also to the entire TaupÅ District. We look forward to utilising Murray’s skills to continue to boost economic development opportunities across our district."

Mr McCaw was selected by the TaupÅ District’s Mayor and councillors following an extensive recruitment process. Selection criteria included evidence of strategic leadership, strong commercial acumen and previous governance experience.