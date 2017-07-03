Fatal motorcycle crash in St Albans

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 18:50

The motorcyclist that was involved in a crash this afternoon on the corner of Warrington and Forfar Streets Christchurch at around 2.30pm, has died.

The rider was a man in his 30s.

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while the diversions have been in place around the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is continuing its investigation into the crash.