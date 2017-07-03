Police concerned for missing elderly man in New Plymouth

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 22:15

New Plymouth Police are concerned for the safety of 83-year-old Donald May who has been missing from his Spotswood address since 5:30pm this evening.

Mr May was last seen wearing a dark blue jersey, dark trackpants and slippers.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Mr May's wellbeing due to his age and the cold weather tonight and are asking the public to please report any sightings of him immediately.

Anyone who has seen Mr May or has information on his whereabouts should call 111.