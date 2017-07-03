Higher waste levy finds clear support

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 20:39

Increasing recycling rates and improving data on waste are just two of the key benefits outlined in a new report released today, according to The Glass Packaging Forum.

The report, "A Waste Opportunity", from the New Zealand Waste Levy Action Group outlines the argument for expanding and increasing the waste levies from the current low of $10 per tonne at Class 1 landfills.

"Many recyclable materials currently end up in landfills across the country," said Alistair Sayers, Chair of the Glass Packaging Forum. "Raising the levy will provide a mechanism to stop this waste of resources and improve New Zealand’s poor performance in this area."

The Forum, which has 100 members including well-known brands such as Frucor, Lion, DB and Coca-Cola Amatil, promotes the environmental benefits of glass packaging and manages the accredited Glass Packaging Forum product stewardship scheme.

"Since 2006, levies paid by member companies have funded infrastructure spend of more than $1.8 million which has helped increase the recycling rate from 53% to 73%, bringing us on par with Europe," said Sayers.

"The report suggests similar infrastructure improvements across many other waste streams could be funded by the higher levy, resulting in overall recycling rates of up to 60%."

According to the report’s authors, more monitoring and enforcement would be required if the levy was raised, due to a likely increase in dumping, but this too offers an opportunity: "More monitoring, funded by the levy, would allow us to address the woeful lack of data around waste in New Zealand; a fact pointed out by three consecutive OCED reports on the state of our environment.

"This absence of accurate data, around the source and type of waste generated, hampers strategic planning at central, regional and local government. Raising the levy could help rectify this."

The Glass Packaging Forum has ambitious goals of its own. It aims to raise glass recycling in New Zealand to 80% of all glass produced. Of the 230,000 tonnes of glass consumed in NZ in 2015/16, nearly 110,000 tonnes of glass went back into the creation of new glass containers through Auckland-based O-I New Zealand, 50,000 tonnes went into roading, and another 12,000 tonne into other recycling or reuse, while 60,000 tonnes ended up in landfill.

"Glass is infinity recyclable and has no place in landfill. The recommendations outlined in today’s report would support the advancement of New Zealand’s circular economy and see a far greater percentage of useful materials recovered and reused," concludes Sayers.