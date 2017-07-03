Two dead following fatal crash in South Canterbury

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 20:20

Two people have died and another is seriously injured following a two-car crash on State Highway 8 just after 5:15pm this evening.

The scene of the crash is between Hayman Road and Tekapo Canal Road.

The road is currently closed and Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

Police would like to hear from anyone who noticed a silver 2017 Toyota Highlander travelling north on State Highway 8 prior to the crash or who witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information can call Timaru Police on (03) 687 9808 (quote event number P030067297).