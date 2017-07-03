Serious crash closes highway near Lake Pukaki, South Canterbury

|
State Highway 8 near Lake Pukaki, South Canterbury, is currently closed due to a serious crash late this afternoon. Drivers are advised to postpone their journeys between Hayman Road and Tekapo Canal Road this evening as the closure could be in place for some time.
There are no detours around this part of the highway. Updates at this link.
How to stay up to date:
Find safe winter driving tips at www.nzta.govt.nz/winterjourneys
The key traffic and travel source which provides up-to-date information on weather and road conditions is www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic
Important information is also shared via the Transport Agency’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts listed here https://www.nzta.govt.nz/contact-us/connect-with-us/
Drivers can also call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) to speak to the call centre team for traffic and travel information.
