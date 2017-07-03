Serious crash closes highway near Lake Pukaki, South Canterbury

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 20:03

State Highway 8 near Lake Pukaki, South Canterbury, is currently closed due to a serious crash late this afternoon. Drivers are advised to postpone their journeys between Hayman Road and Tekapo Canal Road this evening as the closure could be in place for some time.

There are no detours around this part of the highway. Updates at this link.

