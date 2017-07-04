Woman in serious condition after house fire in Auckland

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 08:15

Police will assist Fire Service in the investigation into the cause of a house fire on Mary Dreaver St, New Windsor.

A woman has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

A man sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Auckland Hospital.

They were the only occupants in the house.

Emergency services were called to the fire just after 6.10am this morning.

Police set up cordons close to the scene and evacuated a handful of homes on Mulgan St, behind the fire.