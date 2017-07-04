Government to invest in New Zealand cycle trails

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 09:48

The Government is investing $528,000 in 12 new projects for the upkeep of the Great Rides of New Zealand Cycle Trail, Associate Tourism Minister Nicky Wagner announced today.

The investment comes from the sixth round of the Maintaining the Quality of Great Rides Fund, which aims to ensure New Zealand’s premier rides are maintained to their current world-class standard.

"Nga Haerenga, the New Zealand Cycle Trail, is a key part of our tourism offering, attracting high-value visitors while boosting employment and development opportunities for regional economies," Ms Wagner says.

"The Government, through the tourism strategy, is focused on attracting visitors who bring value to our communities. We need visitors who spend more, stay longer and explore regions around New Zealand, as well as the main tourist spots.

"With over a million people using the Great Rides annually - Kiwis and international visitors alike - it’s important they’re well-maintained and continue to offer a safe and enjoyable experience."

The 12 projects to receive funding from the Maintaining the Quality of Great Rides Fund are:

- Queenstown Trails Trust: Queenstown Trails (Otago), $91,119

- Waikato River Trails Trust: Waikato River Trail (Waikato), $84,758

- Hauraki Rail Trail Trust: Hauraki Rail Trail (Waikato), $77,757

- Bike Taupo: Great Lake Trail, storm repairs (Waikato), $63,500

- Otago Central Rail Trail Trust: Otago Central Rail Trail (Otago), $44,500

- Rotorua District Council and Rotorua Trails Trust: Te Ara Ahi (Bay of Plenty), $41,500

- Mokihinui Lyell Backcountry Trust: Old Ghost Road (West Coast), $34,474

- Bike Taupo: Great Lake Trail, W2K trail (Waikato), $28,693

- Far North District Council: Twin Coast Cycle Trail (Northland), $18,431

- Ruapehu District Council: Mountains to Sea Trail (ManawatÅ«-Whanganui), $18,000

- Westland District Council: West Coast Wilderness Trail (West Coast), $15,000

- Motu Trails Charitable Trust: Motu Trails (East Coast), $10,000.

In February 2014, the Government announced $8 million over four years for the Maintaining the Quality of Great Rides Fund. A total of $4.8 million has been approved for 59 projects across 20 Great Rides.

An evaluation released last year estimated the Great Rides produced $37.4 million in economic benefits in 2015, through revenue from visitor spending.

More information can be found at: http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/sectors-industries/tourism/nga-haerenga-new-zealand-cycle-trail/maintaining-the-quality-of-great-rides-fund