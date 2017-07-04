Missing elderly man in New Plymouth found

|
The elderly man Police were searching for in Spotswood, New Plymouth overnight has been found.
He was located by a member of the public, who then contacted emergency services, around 8:30am today.
It appears he may have fallen down a small bank in the Paritutu Marine park area overnight.
Emergency services are assisting in providing medical treatment for him.
Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.
