Missing elderly man in New Plymouth found

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 09:55

The elderly man Police were searching for in Spotswood, New Plymouth overnight has been found.

He was located by a member of the public, who then contacted emergency services, around 8:30am today.

It appears he may have fallen down a small bank in the Paritutu Marine park area overnight.

Emergency services are assisting in providing medical treatment for him.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.