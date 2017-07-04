Highway closed following serious crash in Te Puke

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 10:46

Bay of Plenty Police are attending a collision between two cars on Te Puke Highway (old SH 2), Te Puke.

Emergency services were called to the scene, between Poplar Lane and Manoeka Road, shortly after 8:30am this morning.

One person has serious injuries.

The road will be closed for at least another two hours and diversions are in place.

Motorists can take the toll road or Rocky Cutting Road.