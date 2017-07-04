Road closed - State Highway 25 Thames to Coromandel

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 11:35

Following a rock slip yesterday, State Highway 25 north of Thames at Ruamahunga will be closed from 9am to 3pm while debris is removed.

Please avoid the area and delay any unnecessary travel. If you are trying to get to Coromandel Town or Whitianga north, you will need to take the Kopu-Hikuai Rd.

See the NZTA website here for updates.

Also a reminder that the Tapu-Coroglen Road is closed from 7am today, Tuesday 4 July, until 5pm tomorrow, Wednesday 5 July, so a large rock that fell onto the road can be removed. Click here to read more.