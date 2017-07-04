Tumanako/hope for feisty albatross chick

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 11:51

The votes are in and the albatross star of the Department of Conservation’s (DOC) ‘royal cam’ has been named TÅ«manako meaning hope, wish, desire.

For the second year running ‘royal cam’ is streaming live from a nest in the northern royal albatross colony at Pukekura/Taiaroa Head near Dunedin. Since Royal Cam launched in January 2016 it has received 1.6 million views from audiences in 198 countries.

From 1,672 entries, Te Poari a Pukekura (the Pukekura Co-management Trust) chose the top five names. TÅ«manako was selected from the final five by public vote online. The other four were Arran, Laidir, Raukura and MÄia which came in a close second. The names had to reflect the characteristics of the species or their habitat on Otago Peninsula and their importance as a taonga (treasured) species.

Announcing the winner, DOC Threatened Species Ambassador Nicola Toki said it was humbling to see how the chick was touching people’s lives across the globe.

"A number of entrants chose TÅ«manako as, in its short life, this chick has shown strength and defiance. It came close to death in its first few days, survived the tail end of a cyclone, has stuck stoically to its own personal hygiene standards and has kept our dedicated rangers firmly on their toes," says Nicola.

"Once fledged, the chick will face a tough and intrepid life out as sea for many years before returning to land to breed. TÅ«manako symbolizes hope and desire for the bird’s ongoing success and future safe return to our shores to start a family of its own."

As there were four entries for ‘TÅ«manako’, DOC staff picked winner, Marian Bevan from Mapua, at random. Marian will go on a unique tour of the albatross colony at Taiaroa Head. Thanks to Air New Zealand, Larnach Castle and the Otago Peninsula Trust, the prize package also includes:

return domestic flights for two to Dunedin;

one night's accommodation and dinner for two at Larnach Castle;

a tour of Fletcher House;

a visit to Glenfalloch Gardens with the rental of a green electric bike; and

a little blue penguin viewing tour.

The three others who also submitted the winning name will each receive a cuddly albatross toy and a family pass to the Royal Albatross Centre for a chance to see some of this year’s albatross chicks.

Robyn McDonald, CEO of Otago Peninsula Trust says "the Trust is so pleased to support the naming contest with prizes and helping host the winner. Everywhere we go we meet people who are watching royal cam and connecting with the albatross story. It’s such a great advocacy tool, and TÅ«manako such a great ambassador."