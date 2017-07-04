NZ Medical Mission donates $25,000 to Police charity

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 12:11

The big-hearted Kiwis who run NZ Medical Mission to the South Pacific have raised $25,000 to help police charity Blue Light in its work with Pacific children.

At the cheque handover at Auckland’s Northern Club, Blue Light chief executive Rod Bell said, "This donation means we can really make a difference in Tonga, and across the Pacific."

The $25,000 donation was made to Blue Light Ventures, and will be used to deliver a youth programme in Tonga to educate, empower and engage young people in the community.

Mr Bell says the programme is delivered by the NZ-based Blue Light team over a period of 10 weeks, during three days per week.

Once the programme is complete, he says learnings are shared, the aim being for the community to continue to deliver the programme on a self-sustaining basis.

Mr Bell said the Blue Light focus in the Pacific is to help people help their own people. "This isn’t about setting up and running programmes, but empowering people to run their own programmes."

Mr Bell said all the money would be used in programmes aimed at helping vulnerable children, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has ensured none will need to be used for support or travel.

NZ Medical Mission to the South Pacific was established 10 years ago by business executives Wayne Adsett, Peter Drummond, Lynne Bjarnesen and Euan Ross. The group raises funds via gala dinners and other organized events.

Each ensures the charity incurs zero expenses - they fund their own travel or use their own resources to pay for volunteer travel costs.

NZ Medical Missions donations are used for a variety of initiatives.

Its chairman, Peter Drummond, says that, "I’ve also delivered a van to the Red Cross in Tonga, which was set up to assist them with their normal work, plus emergencies."

NZ Medical Missions experienced the work that Blue Light does with disadvantaged kids this year, via the Trillian Trek - several of the board are also involved in the Trek charity rally - which led to this donation.

Mr Drummond says, "Seeing the difference that these donations make to the lives of those we are privileged to assist fires us up to keep on fund-raising, and finding individuals and organisations who could use a hand."