New Zealander of the Year 2018 call for nominations

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 12:13

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Office is seeking nominations for the 2018 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year and supporting categories.

The Awards seek nominations from all fields of endeavour including the arts, sport, community service, health, public service, environment, volunteers, tourism, business, rural, education, entertainment, science, technology, innovation and cultural development.

Nominations are also being sought for exceptional New Zealanders in the following categories:

- University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year (15 - 30 years)

- Metlifecare Senior New Zealander of the Year (60 years and over)

- Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year

- Sanitarium New Zealand Innovator of the Year

- Mitre10 New Zealand Community of the Year

Any member of the public can nominate an individual or community organisation in the Awards programme. Nominations for the 2018 New Zealander of the Year Awards can be made until midnight 18th September 2017 through completing the online nomination form or requesting an information brochure from the Awards Office at www.nzawards.co.nz or by calling 0508 692 927.

Comment from 2017 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year, Taika Waititi:

"I'm devastated to learn that being New Zealander of the Year only lasts for one year, and that they'll be looking for another New Zealander of the Year for next year.

"I realise that for a lot of my fellow kiwis nothing will compare to me, but all I can say is be strong, you'll get through this, and we'll always have 2017. I also encourage you all to use your voice and vote for the next New Zealander of the Year, even though that person will probably not be me. Unless there's a petition to change the law."

Comment from New Zealander of the Year Awards manager, Glyn Taylor:

"The New Zealander of the Year Awards are the ultimate recognition for those who make our communities better places to live. Whether it’s in the neighbourhood, national or global stage, we’re lucky to have so many fine people whose passion and service has improved the lives of others.

"The Awards are open to all New Zealanders. Anyone can nominate that special person as New Zealander of the Year or the five supporting categories.

"Previous winners of New Zealander of the Year have come from all fields of achievement. From scientists, artists and innovators to healthcare providers and charitable individuals. The search is now on to see who fills the top spot next year."

Background

The annual New Zealander of the Year awards are in their ninth year. They recognise, encourage and reward New Zealand's most vital asset - its people. They’re open to all New Zealanders and celebrate the contributions of New Zealanders from all walks of life.

The 2018 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Gala Awards in Auckland on 21 February.

Previous winners of the New Zealander of the Year Award are: Taika Waititi (2017), Richie McCaw, (2016) Sir Stephen Tindall (2015), Dr Lance O’Sullivan (2014), Dame Anne Salmond (2013), Sir Richard Taylor (2012), Sir Paul Callaghan (2011) and Sir Ray Avery (2010).

More information on the 2018 New Zealander of the Year Awards is at www.nzawards.org.nz