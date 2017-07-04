Plan your travel to the America’s Cup parade

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 12:14

On Thursday at 12.30pm we get the chance to celebrate Emirates Team New Zealand’s amazing America’s Cup win.

The city centre will be very busy that day so if you are planning on going to the parade it’s important to travel early and the best way to get there is to take public transport, walk or cycle.

If you’re not going to the parade it may be best to avoid the city centre if possible and if you usually drive into the city centre this is a great opportunity to have a car-free day.

The champion team will head down Queen St from the Wakefield St intersection, then turn right on Customs St East, left down Gore St, left down Quay St past Queens Wharf, left up Lower Hobson St then right along Customs St West finishing up at the corner of Quay St and Lower Hobson St, at the entrance to the Viaduct Harbour.

After the parade through the streets the team will take to the water, going by boat around the Viaduct Basin, and past North Wharf, Princes Wharf and Queens Wharf.

- Bus

Additional buses will run from Takapuna, Birkenhead, Howick, Botany, Panmure, Ellerslie, Mt Eden, Tamaki, Manakau and from Northern Express stations between 10am and 3pm.

Frequent services will be operating at least every 15 minutes along Dominion Road, Sandringham Road, New North Road and Great North Road.

As there will be changes to most bus stops in the city centre, AT ambassadors will be out helping people find their way around.

The City Link service will not be operating between 10am and 3pm.

Some bus travel details are still be finalised and will be available shortly.

- Train

There will be an extra 11,000 seats on trains heading to Britomart, which is right at the centre of the parade route.

Trains will be running six-car sets at a 20-minute frequency from 10am to 3pm, with the exception of the Onehunga Line.

- Ferry

There will be additional seating on ferries from Birkenhead, Bayswater, Half Moon Bay, Pine Harbour, West Harbour, Gulf Harbour and Hobsonville.

There will be an additional sailing from Hobsonville at 10am and an additional eight sailings on the Devonport service, with 15 minute frequencies up to 11.45am, then starting again from 3.30pm leaving the Downtown Ferry Terminal.

The ferries arrive at the Downtown Ferry Terminal which is on Quay St, part of the parade route.

- Walking and cycling

This is a great opportunity to take advantage of all the new walking and cycling infrastructure in Auckland’s city centre such as the pink Lightpath.

Both the Nelson St Cycleway and the Quay St Cycleway are protected routes that lead directly to the parade.

- Road closures

There will be road closures along the parade route and some nearby streets beginning 9am and ending at around 3pm, except for Customs Street West and Market Place which will reopen at 5pm.

A full list of road closures can be found here: https://at.govt.nz/about-us/news-events/events-causing-delays/

Use the AT Mobile app or the Journey Planner to make sure you know the route you should take. https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/journey-planner/

All public transport is subject to standard fares.