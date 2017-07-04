Highway remains closed following serious crash in Te Puke

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 12:25

Emergency services remain at the scene of a collision on Te Puke Highway (old SH 2), Te Puke.

Two vehicles, now confirmed to be a car and a truck, were involved.

The female driver of the car has serious injuries.

The crash was reported just after 08.30am this morning.

The road between Poplar Lane and Manoeka Road, will be closed for another hour.