New e-District Plan launched

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 12:26

Finding out where infrastructure services are on a property is just one of the features on TaupÅ District Council’s new digital District Plan.

The new electronic TaupÅ District Plan is now live, combining a traditional plan document with mapping capabilities and user-friendly features.

The plan sets out the policies and rules council uses to manage the use of land in the district and was previously only available as separate maps and text in hard copy or as a series of PDF documents on the council’s website.

The new e-District Plan is fully digital and allows anyone to look up sun angles for properties, different map layers and specific rules that apply to particular properties and infrastructure services.

Chief executive Gareth Green said the upgrade made a previously difficult-to-understand official document much easier to use.

"Customers can now use the search function to focus on the property they are interested in and use filters so they are only getting the relevant parts of the district plan. Previously they had to find the right map, work out what zones might apply and then find that information from throughout the district plan," he said.

"We’re really excited about people being able to easily find out information about their properties, or properties they might be looking to purchase. Having the new e-District Plan will be beneficial to not only regular users such as real estate agents, architects, designers, lawyers and tradespeople, but also the general public who are interested to find out more."

Mr Green said the new mapping element was modern and user-friendly, and provided the community with another avenue in which to engage with the council online.

"Providing this online tool is about streamlining our services and increasing our responsiveness and collaboration with our customers - the community. The e-District Plan is always live and updated with the latest information and people can find the answers they need without having to pick up the phone and call our team."

The e-District Plan can be accessed at taupo.govt.nz.