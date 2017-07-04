Aggravated robbery of superette in New Lynn

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 12:27

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at the Rimu Superette in New Lynn just after 4pm on Monday 3 July, 2017.

Three offenders entered the superette with a firearm and threatened the store owner before taking cigarettes and fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Fortunately the store owners were not injured and Police are continuing enquiries.

"These offenders must be held to account and Police are appealing to the public to come forward if they have any information that can assist with our enquiries," said Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Kelly Farrant.

If anyone has any information that can help lead Police to these offenders please contact Detective Senior Sergeant Kelly Farrant at Waitakere Police on (09) 839 0600 or the Waitemata Crime Car on (09) 837 9511. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would also like to remind the community that we will be offering a reward for any information provided through Crimestoppers as part of our recent stolen goods campaign that leads to a successful prosecution of offenders committing aggravated robberies.

- Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Kelly Farrant, Waitemata Police.