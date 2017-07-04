Serious crash on SH1 in Tokoroa

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 14:35

Police are currently at the scene of a vehicle collision on SH1, Tokoroa, between Rollett Road and Tamatea.

A truck has hit a pedestrian just before 1.30pm this afternoon.

The pedestrian has since died.

The Serious Crash Unit are attending.

A diversion has been put in place at SH1/Rollett Road.