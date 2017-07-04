Serious crash on SH1 in Tokoroa

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are currently at the scene of a vehicle collision on SH1, Tokoroa, between Rollett Road and Tamatea.
A truck has hit a pedestrian just before 1.30pm this afternoon.
The pedestrian has since died.
The Serious Crash Unit are attending.
A diversion has been put in place at SH1/Rollett Road.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.