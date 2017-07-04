Police name Hutt Valley crash victim

|
Police can now name the man killed in a crash in the Hutt Valley on Sunday 2 July.
He was Sione Tuiano, 24 from Lower Hutt.
Police's thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time.
Three other people involved in the crash remain in hospital.
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.
