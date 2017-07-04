Timings agreed for urbanising Greenfield areas

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 16:27

The order in which 137,000 future homes can be developed in largely greenfield areas of the north, north-west and south has been approved with the adoption of the Future Urban Land Supply Strategy Refresh.

The original strategy was adopted in 2015 identifying development potential for 11,000ha of future urban land. The Auckland Unitary Plan increased this to about 15,000ha causing changes to be made to the sequencing of land to be made ready for development over 30 years.

The recommended changes were available for public consultation in March and April this year.

Planning Committee chair, Councillor Chris Darby says the council is addressing land supply as a priority.

"With the refreshed strategy and ninety-five percent of the Auckland Unitary Plan now in place we’re doing everything we can to make the necessary land available for more housing.

"These plans ensure a long-term pipeline of land supply that allows for more than 400,000 new dwellings and 277,000 additional jobs over the next 30 years that meets the demands of unprecedented growth.

"Of this around 137,000 homes and 70,000 jobs will come through the refreshed strategy, almost half of which is proposed to be development ready over the next 10 years.

"We can now give developers and future home owners a higher level of certainty over the provision of land for housing and business development with necessary bulk infrastructure and, in turn, they can now starting putting our plans into action", says Councillor Darby.

The council has also completed technical work around the timing of when bulk infrastructure - such as transport, stormwater, and water and wastewater - is needed which has guided the changes made to the sequencing of some areas.

This provides a better understanding of what infrastructure is required and the costs that need to be met estimated to be around $19 billion over 30 years.

The main change to the recommendations consulted on is to move the Takanini future urban area out by five years to 2043-2047 (due to significant flooding challenges in that area requiring further investigation), and bring forward a small area of land near Cosgrave Road, Takanini to 2023-27.

The proposed sequencing of large future urban areas is:

Brought forward -

Warkworth North, Wainui East, Silverdale (business), Red Hills, Puhinui (part), Wesley (Paerata), Opaheke Drury, Drury West (stage 1), Drury South. part of Takanini south

Moved back -

Kumeu Huapai, Riverhead, Whenuapai (stage 2), Drury West (stage 2), Puhinui (part), Red Hills North, Warkworth North East, Takanini

