Clutha District Roading Notice 3

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 17:06

Our roading contractors advised of the following conditions as of 4pm today.

The snow in the West Otago area is clearing with minimal amounts on the road. The roads should be driveable as long as motorists take care.

Road users are advised to use caution today, overnight and in the morning in snowy, icy and wet conditions - especially with the possible risk of black ice if the temperatures drop overnight.

Remember to check the MetService website for the latest weather information and the NZTA website for information on State Highways.

At this point, the NZTA have lifted the snow warning on SH93 Clinton to Mataura.

We have no reports of snow on Catlins roads.

This is expected to be the last update today.