MetService: Temperatures colder than usual this July

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 17:16

The MetService long-range forecast for July is picking below average temperatures for the first half of July, just in time for what is traditionally the coldest time of year.

On average, temperatures tend to bottom out in the first half of July," said MetService Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths. "This is typically the coldest fortnight of the year, and all indications are that most of New Zealand will see below average temperatures during this time."

Recent snowfalls over the lower South Island, and the expectation of a cooler phase during the school holidays, is great news for those thinking of a ski trip during the school holidays.

"But it’s a different story for the power bill," commented Griffiths. "Over the last few months, it has been unusually dry over the lower South Island, due to recurring Highs sitting at southern latitudes." Milford Sound recorded its driest March-to-June rainfall tally, in records that began in 1929, with only 47% of normal rainfall during the last four months. Mt Cook observed its third driest March-to-June period, in observations since 1928, with around 48% of normal in the gauge.

Looking ahead, a drier than normal start to July is forecast for the west of the South Island, meaning that the power bill may not see any real relief in the short-term. A relatively dry July is also predicted from Whanganui to Wellington.

Normal to above-normal July rainfall is indicated for northern New Zealand, Nelson, Marlborough, Otago and Southland. Elsewhere, expect very changeable July weather patterns, with a little bit of everything likely to be seen on the weather map.