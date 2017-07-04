Turbos, Alsco and Toyota help clean up Woodville's waterways

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 17:23

Woodville residents will have cleaner water thanks to the Manawatu Turbos rugby team, local Alsco team members and staff from Toyota New Zealand.

They have been helping clean up the region’s waterways and more specifically Woodville’s water supply.

Last Saturday 53 volunteers were involved in a planting project along 1.9 kms of the banks of the Mangapapa Stream flowing through Ratahiwi Farm near Woodville.

The day was part of the Million Metres Streams Project initiative by the Sustainable Business Network, which Toyota New Zealand has been a member of since 2003.

The project aims to replant 1000 kms or a million metres of New Zealand waterways to protect and enhance water quality.

"The replanting project fits right in with Toyota’s vision of a better tomorrow starting today," said Alistair Davis, Toyota New Zealand’s Chief Executive Officer.

"As a major user of water in our laundry and cleaning processes, Alsco has a particular responsibility in contributing to the health of our waterways," said Robbie Turnbull, Alsco New Zealand Palmerston North Branch General Manager.

"Alsco sees our support of the Million Meters initiative as a tangible and collective action to make a real social, environmental and economic difference."

Children who took part in the planting could redeem a "Nature Champion" medal from the Department of Conservation Toyota Kiwi Guardians Program, which encourages primary school-age kids to get into nature and learn about conservation.

The planting will help reduce erosion of the Mangapapa Stream’s banks, slow and filter run-off, and provide habitat and sustenance for native birds.

They will also help to shade the water, keeping it clean and healthy and protect Woodville’s water supply, which is fed by the stream via the Manawatu River.

The planting coincided with the start of Environment Month in New Zealand which runs throughout July.