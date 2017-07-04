Online dog renewal registrations available now

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 17:24

To make things easier this year, we have moved to an online payment system for dog registration renewals with options to pay either bank account to bank account- or by credit card.

If your dog is currently registered with us, you can pay your annual fee by credit card, a credit/debit card or bank account to bank account using our online payment facility. Using this method eliminates the need to fill in the Dog Maintenance form and your tag will be mailed out to you.

You will need to have your dog reference number as shown on your renewal letter to use the online payment service. If any details on this letter are incorrect, please update the details using the Dog Maintenance Form before making a payment.

Alternatively you can pay your annual fee by sending the payment back with the notice we send out this week, and you can use this notice to update any incorrect details. You don't need to come to an office unless you want to pay over the counter.

Please note online payment rebates for fourth and subsequent working dogs is not available using the online payment facility. To obtain a rebate for fourth and subsequent dogs, a statutory declaration must be completed and attached to your renewal registration papers to be sent back or brought in over the counter at one of our offices.

Registering your dog for the first time on the Coromandel? Get in touch with our Customer Service staff so they can talk you through the details and also find out our dog exercise areas and the restrictions on beaches at certain times of the year and other useful tips. For more information call us on 07 868 0200 or email customer.services@tcdc.govt.nz.

For more information on our dog registration and fees see www.tcdc.govt.nz/dogregistration.

-Bank account to bank account is online banking from someone's bank account to TCDC's bank account, but it doesn't have a bank surcharge and, if the person uses the pay-online option on our website this produces a receipt on the spot and doesn't require the payer to bring the form in to the counter, as they have made a digital declaration.

The Coromandel is a magical place and to make it a place for everyone to enjoy, we have a few simple rules for dogs, handlers, owners, visitors and residents when sharing beaches and reserves.

Being a responsible dog owner:

Make sure your dog is registered and wears a registration tag at all times. If you are from another district an ID with your name, address and mobile phone number will help if your dog gets lost or picked up by a Dog Control Officer.

Don’t take your dog to areas where dogs are banned. In general between 20 December and 31 January and public holiday weekends most beaches have restricted times dogs are allowed on the beach, if at all.

Dogs are not allowed in cemeteries, sports fields and within childrens’ public play areas.

Dogs are prohibited from protected bird habitats. Keep an eye out for signs, it will usually be from Labour weekend to 1 March, which is during NZ dotterel breeding season.

Please read this webpage from the Department of Conservation regarding dog access to conservation land.

Make sure your accommodation has somewhere to keep your pet safe, secure and under control.

Don’t let your dog wander or cause a nuisance by fouling or barking.

Unless in a designated dog exercise area, you must have your dog on a leash in a public place. Remove your dog's droppings. Take a plastic bag wherever you go.

Make sure your dog has access to shade and fresh drinking water during the day.

Please never leave a dog in your car in the heat.