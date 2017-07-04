Police investigating attempted robbery in Dunedin

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 19:30

Police are investigating an attempted robbery of the Halfway Bush Convenience Store on the corner of Taieri Rd and Ashmore St yesterday morning.

At around 7:30am on Monday 3 July a person entered the store brandishing a weapon, which was described as ‘looking like a pistol’.

The storekeeper escaped to a safe area and called Police.

The offender was in the store for a very short period of time before leaving without taking anything.

The offender is described as a 20-30 year-old female with an olive complexion, solid build, and around 155cms tall.

They were wearing a red scarf covering part of their face, tracksuit pants and black and white gym shoes.

Police are appealing to the public to report any suspicious people or vehicles they may have seen in the area on Monday morning or in recent times.

"Police are committed to keeping our communities safe.

It is unacceptable for anyone who is going about their day-to-day life to feel unsafe whether that be at home, on the roads or at their place of work, says Sergeant Phill Hamlin, Dunedin Tactical Crime Unit.

"I encourage anybody with information that can assist Police to call us.

Even if it may not seem like much, often a small piece of information is the crucial link that allows us to apprehended these offenders and hold them to account for their actions."

Dunedin Police can be contacted on 03 471 4800 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting file number 170703/1012.