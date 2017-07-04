Hamilton Police seek to identify offenders in minimart robbery

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 21:35

Police are seeking help from the public to identify those responsible for the robbery of Palmerston Minimart in Hamilton on Sunday 2 July.

Two men (pictured) entered the minimart, located on the corner of Palmerton and Pembroke Streets, at around 12.10pm.

Both men had covered their faces with white scarves and one of them was carrying a long metal crow bar.

The men took one pouch of tobacco and a small amount of cash.

They left the scene in a stolen light-blue Mazda Demio, which they had parked on Palmerston Street during the robbery. Police have since recovered this car in Sandleigh Road, Hamilton.

The lone female shop assistant was struck several times by one of the men and sustained bruising to her arms and neck.

If you know who these two men are, or have any information which might help Police identify them, please contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.