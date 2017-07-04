Man arrested in relation to shooting incidents in Timaru

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 23:20

Canterbury Police have tonight arrested a 25 year-old man in relation to two firearm related incidents in the Timaru region on Sunday.

He was arrested at approximately 9:45pm at a residential address in Orari, near Winchester in Canterbury.

He is likely to face a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in Timaru District Court tomorrow.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing and Police are not ruling out further charges.