Rollover Prevention Programme ticks over 100 seminars

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 10:13

The phenomenally successful Rollover Prevention Safer Journey’s Programme has this week passed another significant milestone by ticking over 100 individual seminars, announced RTF Chief Executive Ken Shirley.

"In less than 18 months the Programme has gone from a tentative pilot to one of the most successful programme’s the road transport industry has ever run in New Zealand."

"The 100th seminar took place at Herberts Transport in Edendale on 3 July and is a classic example of how the programme has matured over its lifetime," says Shirley. "Operators are now contacting presenter Jeff Fleury or the Forum directly and organising their own seminars for their own drivers."

RTF and our associations are determined to do everything we can to provide our drivers with the most up-to-date information to help them prevent truck rollover.

New Zealand has historically had one of the worst rates of truck rollovers in the OECD.

"The programme’s reputation and the quality of the seminars now means that transport operators and industry participants up and down the country are champing at the bit to have Jeff come and talk to their staff. It really has developed a life of its own."

Nearly 5,000 drivers, transport operators and industry stakeholders have attended the 100 seminars held so far right across the country.

"NZTA’s Jeff Fleury has presented each and every two-and-a-half-hour seminar, many held at the request of operators at all times of the day and night. His tremendous enthusiasm and unique down-to-earth style have been critical to the programme’s uptake," says Shirley.

Jeff was awarded the road transport industry’s Outstanding Contribution to Training Awards last year in recognition of his efforts.

The Rollover Prevention Safer Journeys Programme is a joint initiative between the Road Transport Forum and NZTA and is supported by ACC and the NZ Police. Seminars around the country are organised in collaboration with RTF’s three associations - National Road Carriers, Road Transport Association NZ and the NZ Trucking Association.