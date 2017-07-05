Fatal collision between a train and a car in Otamarakau, Whakatane

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 10:22

Bay of Plenty Police are attending a fatal crash between a train and a car near State Highway 2 in Otamarakau, Whakatane.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 8:35am, Wednesday 5 July, 2017.

The male driver of the car has died at the scene. There are no further injuries.

The collision occurred near the Sandpit Campground just past the Otamarakau Valley Road intersection.

While Police are working to inform next of kin, no further details are available at this time.