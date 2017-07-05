Turangi Tongariro ward councillor officially resigns

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 10:34

Turangi-Tongariro ward councillor Zane Cozens has officially resigned from TaupÅ District Council, sparking a by-election to find his replacement.

Mr Cozens has been a councillor since 2013 and was returned to his seat at last October’s local body elections. His intention to resign was first announced in the media almost three weeks ago.

Mayor David Trewavas said Mr Cozens tendered his official resignation by email last night.

"This presents an exciting opportunity for someone with passion and drive to represent the Turangi-Tongariro ward and really make a difference. There are a number of exciting projects gaining momentum at the southern end of the lake, such as the development of Go Tongariro’s economic development strategy and the reserves management plan we are developing with NgÄti TÅ«rangitukua. Things are about to really start happening," he said.

Turangi-Tongariro Community Board member Sally Nelson has also resigned. A by-election will also be held to fill that position and the processes will run concurrently.

"On behalf of the council I would like to thank both Zane and Sally for their efforts," Mr Trewavas said.

Nominations for the by-election will be called for from next week, with the successful candidate announced early in October.