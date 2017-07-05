Name release - fatal crash on SH8, near Lake Tekapo

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are now in a position to name the two people who died following a crash on SH8, near Lake Tekapo on Monday evening.
They were 46-year-old Stephen John Hayden, from Australia, and 72-year-old Nigel Stuart Freeman, from Twizel.
Police's thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Hayden and Mr Freeman.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.