Name release - fatal crash on SH8, near Lake Tekapo

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 11:40

Police are now in a position to name the two people who died following a crash on SH8, near Lake Tekapo on Monday evening.

They were 46-year-old Stephen John Hayden, from Australia, and 72-year-old Nigel Stuart Freeman, from Twizel.

Police's thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Hayden and Mr Freeman.