Growth prompts proposed change to Horowhenua District Plan

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 12:27

Horowhenua District Council’s Strategy Committee this evening will consider a change to the District Plan which aims to provide for growth more efficiently within the main towns of the Horowhenua District.

Horowhenua is currently experiencing significant growth, and more is forecast. The growth is primarily due to the Wellington to Åtaki Expressway and the proposed Åtaki to North of Levin Expressway and also the affordability of the district. Council anticipates the growth will generate 3000 new jobs, 4900 new homes and 8300 more people calling Horowhenua home within ten years, bringing the District’s population closer to 40,000.

Since the District Plan was reviewed between 2011 and 2013, there has been a significant change in the level of predicted housing and population growth.

For the year ending 31 May 2017, Council has received Building Consents for 177 new houses - the highest level since the 2007/8 financial year. The consents are valued at $80,122,730 - the highest value recorded in the District for a decade. 178 resource consents have been approved including 77 subdivisions proposing 182 new allotments within the district.

What is in the Proposed Plan Change 2?

- Providing for sites of 500m2 to 900m2 in Levin, Foxton, Foxton Beach and Shannon to be subdivided and create infill lots of 250m2 as a restricted discretionary activity, and consequential changes to relevant bulk and location controls;

- Providing for up to two residential dwelling units on a residentially zoned property as a permitted activity (subject to compliance with specific requirements);

- Introduction of provisions for larger-scale, ‘integrated residential developments’ to be assessed in a comprehensive manner as a restricted discretionary activity;

- Removal of the title date pre-requisite condition relating to residential infill subdivision;

- Extension of the area to which the Medium Density Overlay applies in Levin township;

- Introduction of several new definitions required to facilitate the changes to the proposed rules; and

- Minor corrections relating to the application of accessory building provisions.

In order to develop Plan Change 2, Council has obtained feedback and held workshops with key stakeholders including local surveyors, developers, builders and Council’s Resource Consents Team.

What happens now?

The Strategy Committee will consider the Proposed Plan Change 2 and may recommend changes, adoption and/or reject the proposal. If adopted, it will then be referred to a full Council meeting for adoption later this month. Once adopted the plan change will be publicly notified and open for public consultation.

Please note: This Proposed Plan Change will not have legal effect until at least after the public notification and consultation process is completed.