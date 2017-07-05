Stock truck driver airlifted

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 12:40

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a farm near Parawera, SE of Te Awamutu, at approximately 10am, to retrieve a 45 yr old Matamata stock truck driver who was seriously injured whilst loading cattle. He was stabilised by St John Paramedics before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

