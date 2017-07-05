Highcliff Road repairs and safety improvements

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 12:46

Work to repair parts of Highcliff Road affected by slips will begin on 17 July, requiring its closure from Camp Road to Seaton Road until 29 September, with residents-only access.

The project will repair damage caused by three slips - two of which occurred during a storm event in 2015 and another of which occurred earlier this year. The Dunedin City Council is also taking this opportunity to improve the road’s resilience and general safety.

DCC Transport Delivery Manager Josh von Pein says, "An assessment of Highcliff Road indicates that the landslips occurred due to a combination of steep topography and poor drainage, as might be expected on a road that was cut into the hillside well over 100 years ago. Culverts in the road closure zone will be replaced as part of this project and the remaining low-risk culverts along other sections of Highcliff Road will be replaced over the next four years as part of general maintenance work."

In the five year period from 2012 to 2016, a total of 28 crashes have been reported on Highcliff Road. The project also incorporates road safety improvements. Within the road closure zone, approximately 400m of timber guard railing will be installed on the outer edge of the road adjacent to steep drops offs and where slip repairs have been completed. At the same time, approximately 1400m of wire rope barriers will be installed to increase safety along the route.

Mr von Pein says, "We are mindful of the inconvenience this road closure creates for residents and those in the Otago Peninsula tourist industry, but this is the quietest time of year to get the job done. The push is to get the work completed before the peak visitor season starts."

Specific access details:

Seal Point Road will be accessible from Pukehiki by residents only. A road closure will be located after the driveway on the Portobello side of 1165 Highcliff Road.

Residents on Highcliff Road above the township of Portobello will have access via Portobello. A road closure will be located on the Portobello side of 1299 Highcliff Road.

Sandymount Road will not be accessible from Highcliff Road. All resident access will be via Allans Beach Road/Hoopers Inlet Road.