Napier has a new website for community engagement

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 12:57

Say It Napier!, which has launched this week, is an innovative, interactive website for residents and ratepayers to engage with Napier City Council. It will be used to support a range of community engagement, with the first project being an open invitation to the public to submit their ideas for consideration as part of the Long Term Plan 2018-2028 process.

All ideas - whether big or small - are welcome, and the website also provides options for uploading any photos, images, links or videos as reference material to support the ideas.

NCC staff will also be out and about at different events over the next few months as they invite the community to share their ideas for a better Napier, leading into the formal engagement for the LTP in 2018.

To support the launch of Say It Napier!, NCC harnessed the great ideas of a group of local residents and created a video to demonstrate some of the wide-ranging opinions of the wider community. You can check out the results, and start submitting your ideas today, by visiting:

http://www.sayitnapier.nz/

The LTP pre-engagement will be live for around eight weeks. Say It Napier! will also be available for feedback around the different options for the future of the Napier Aquatic Centre.