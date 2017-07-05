Police arrest five after synthetic cannabis operation this morning

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 13:26

A Police operation into the sale and distribution of synthetic cannabis was carried out early this morning in the Auckland suburbs of New Lynn and Pt Chevalier.

Just before 6.00am, three search warrants were carried out at one residential address in Pt Chevalier and two commercial premises in New Lynn.

Five people have been taken into custody and are being interviewed by Police and searches of the three properties are still underway.

AOS were used as a precautionary measure at all locations in the initial stages but have now left.

"This morning’s operation carries on from information Police obtained following an operation that was carried out in April earlier this year in Avondale. It is the result of a long-running investigation into the sale and distribution of synthetic cannabis.

"There have been a number of Police in the area and as our searches are ongoing I’d like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding," said Inspector Jacqui Whittaker.

Synthetic cannabis, methamphetamine, drug utensils, cash and other chemicals which are yet to be established were located at these properties.

Five people have been charged with a range of offences:

- 64 year-old man charged with possession of synthetic cannabis for supply

- 60 year-old man charged with possession of utensils and possession of a pre-cursor substance

- 66 year-old man charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of utensils.

- 36 year-old man for breach of bail conditions.

- 42 year-old man for possession of utensils

Police are not ruling out further charges.

The information Police have received from a number of areas has enabled us to significantly impact on the damages that drug offending can cause to our community.

Police thank the residents for their patience this morning while these simultaneous operations were carried out. These arrests send a clear message that Police and the residents of our community do not accept and will not tolerate this behaviour and activity.