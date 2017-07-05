Operation Renovation continues - landfill search ongoing

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 14:47

Canterbury Police continues to search the Kate Valley refuse centre as part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Michael McGrath, who has been missing for more than six weeks.

Michael, a 49-year-old local builder, was last seen at his home address in Halswell on Sunday 21 May, 2017.

Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney says a considerable number of items of interest have been identified during the investigation.

"A number of items will be further examined, along with further analysis of many hours of CCTV footage gathered during our enquiries," he says.

"The search of the landfill will continue into next week, with more than 20 police staff at the site each day."

"We are speaking with a number of persons of interest as we work through the details of Michael’s disappearance, and members of the public have been very helpful so far."

Police continue to receive information, including sightings of vehicles and persons of interest.

"While the search at the landfill continues, we still ask anyone who thinks they may have helpful information to speak to us as soon as possible," says Detective Inspector Sweeney.

"We are determined to provide answers to Michael’s family and friends."

Anyone with information can contact Christchurch Central Police Station on 03 363 7400.

Information on Michael’s disappearance may also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.