Council sets good example as landlord by preparing tenants for emergencies

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 15:04

In the wake of the Kaikoura earthquakes, the Marlborough District Council has gone to extra lengths to make sure that its tenants are prepared for another emergency.

Civil defence training has been provided to representatives at each Council rental housing complex.

Councillor and chair of Council’s Housing for Seniors committee Cynthia Brooks says Council requires that all its rental housing blocks for the elderly have an emergency response plan and that tenants are familiar with emergency procedures.

"The Council has to take a very responsible approach to its obligation to be a good landlord and that includes doing what we can to ensure our tenants are safe."

Catastrophic events could be especially distressing for elderly people who may not be able to see well or move quickly, she said.

The Council ensures that its tenants have

An earthquake checklist which tenants can use when practicing earthquake drill

Advice about planning tsunami evacuation arrangements including arrangements for disabled people and those without vehicles

Information about how to respond to fires and flooding

Instructions if there are trespassers on the property or incidents of serious injury or death.

Council appreciated the efforts made by all those involved, said Councillor Brooks.

"Our civil defence organisation is always happy to help with training and resource material for neighbourhood support groups and I urge people to prepare now, not wait for an emergency to arrive," says Councillor Brooks.

"Neighbours should think about anyone in their area who would be likely to need particular assistance in an emergency scenario and to make sure that they know what the neighbourhood arrangements would be," she said.