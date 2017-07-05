Canterbury Police investigating robbery in Bishopdale

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 15:30

Canterbury Police are seeking information from the public following a robbery Bishopdale on Monday morning.

An elderly man was robbed while he was withdrawing cash from an ATM on the corner of Greers Road and Wairakei Road at around 11am.

The offender has approached the victim from behind and stolen money before fleeing.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident and was left shaken.

The offender is described as a man in his late 30s to early 40s with a stubbly beard.

He was wearing a puffer jacket, long pants, a beanie and white sneakers.

"This was a random attack on an innocent member of the public.

This was a frightening situation for the victim and he is continuing to be supported by Police, Victim Support and the community," said Constable Tony Hickland.

When out and about the public are reminded to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

Any suspicious activity or concerning behaviour should be reported to Police immediately.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.