Weltec and Whitireia to provide training to care and support workers

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 15:43

The Care and Support Workers Pay Equity Settlement will allow employees and those seeking to enter the industry to follow a career path with qualification attainment linked to wage increases.

"For people working in the fields of aged and disability residential care, and home and community support services, training programmes are available through Whitireia and WelTec in Petone commencing on 17 July 2017, with offerings in Porirua and KÄpiti being planned for 2018," says Chris Gosling Chief Executive of WelTec and Whitireia who provide training across the Wellington region.

Part-time options including evening classes will be available from 2018, or earlier as demand requires.

Both WelTec and Whitireia provide the New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing Level 3 which is one of the qualifications which rest home workers must obtain within three years of employment. The programme is made up of blended learning methods for delivery that combines face-to-face tutorials, online delivery and work-integrated learning which means that there is substantial flexibility for students who are working.

"We deliver the qualifications in such a way that there is maximum flexibility for the learner and their employer," says Chris Gosling.

"We look forward to working with the Wellington region’s employers to facilitate training programmes for their staff resulting from the Pay Equity Settlement."

Head of Health at Whitireia and WelTec Carmel Haggerty says, "The Pay Equity Settlement has been long awaited by this group of workers.

"Whitireia and WelTec are pleased to be able to offer training solutions to employees and their employers that mean the workforce can be upskilled as per the Settlement."