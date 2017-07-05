Tairua Wharf and Onemana Drive slip remedial work update

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 16:16

One large infrastructure project nearing completion in the South Eastern ward is the upgrade of the Tairua Wharf.

The project involves replacing the existing concrete wharf with a new wooden one, widening and extending the boat ramp to improve launching at low tide and adding two new 30-metre floating pontoons.

Works started earlier this year and had planned to be completed by July, however because of the bad weather there's been a 4 week delay which means it won't be open for public use until August. However the Ferry service will resume from next week and run between Pauanui and Tairua from 8 July.

Meanwhile an official opening for the Wharf is being planned for late September.

For more information see www.tcdc.govt.nz/tairuawharf.

Onemana Drive slip remedial work update

Remedial work around Onemana following the storms in March will start in mid-July, instead of the beginning of August.

The "Tasman Tempest" of March caused a landslip on a hilly reserve behind houses on Onemana Drive and we've been working towards stabilising slips there. Materials needed, including geostabilising mesh, steel debris fence barriers and steel rope nets, are coming from Swiss company Geobrugg, and are arriving earlier than we expected, which means work can start sooner.

This means we now expect the construction work to begin this month, mid-July, instead of the beginning of August.

"Throughout the upcoming winter period, regular inspections of the exposed ground in the reserve area will be carried out to mitigate any further damage to the existing ground, in and around the reserve area," says Bruce Hinson our Infrastructure Manager.

"Once the slip remediation work has been completed, the area will be planted with suitable soft landscaping to visually mitigate the remediation structure," adds Mr Hinson.

Consultation with the adjacent property owners will be completed prior to the soft landscaping work starting.