Police investigating two burglaries in Ashburton

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 16:30

Police are currently investigating two separate burglaries in the Tinwald, Ashburton area early on Saturday 1 July 2017.

The first burglary occurred on Thomson Street at 2.20am, the second on Hartland Street at 3am.

In both instances the offenders entered the addresses, and were disturbed by the homeowners and fled each area on foot.

At this stage, Police don't believe that the two burglaries are linked

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the each of the areas around the time of the burglaries.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Ashburton Police on 03 307 8400.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.