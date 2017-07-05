Two Lotto players land $500,000 windfall

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 21:43

Lotto players from Palmerston North and Christchurch will be over the moon after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Pak N Save Palmerston North in Palmerston North and Wigram New World in Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four has also jackpotted and will be $400,000 on Saturday.

Every you time you play Lotto, you're helping fund the important work of organisations like the Garden to Table Trust, who are teaching Kiwi kids how to grow, harvest and prepare fresh, seasonal food. Good on you, Lotto players.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.