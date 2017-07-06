APEX and NZMLWU announce their amalgamation

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 10:37

APEX and the New Zealand Medical Laboratory Workers’ Union (NZMLWU) have confirmed their amalgamation into a single entity. The move was approved by the Executive Committees of both unions and confirmed during their July 3 AGMs, following the completion of due diligence processes.

APEX National President, Mr Peter Gene and NZMLWU National President, Mr Stewart Smith, say "This is an exciting time for both APEX and NZMLWU. Whilst we have always had a close relationship, the amalgamation cements APEX’s position as the specialist allied, scientific and technical union in NZ, bringing our membership to over 4000 strong."

Earlier in the year, the NZMLWU membership voted overwhelmingly in favour of the amalgamation and have now formally joined colleagues from the following health professions in one union:

Anaesthetic Technicians

Audiologists

Biomedical Engineers

Dental Therapists

Dietitians

Medical Physicists

Medical Radiation Technology (radiographers)

Occupational Therapists

Opticians

Perfusionists

Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians

Psychologists

Physiotherapists

Radiation Therapists

Scientific Officers

Social Workers

Sonographers