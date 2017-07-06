Educators welcome proposal for Te Reo in schools

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 10:55

NZEI Te Riu Roa has welcomed a new report that outlines a plan for Te Reo MÄori to become a core curriculum subject.

Te Taura Whiri I Te Reo MÄori (Maori Language Commission) commissioned the NZCER report, which proposes raising the status and increasing the use of Te Reo by making it a core curriculum subject beginning in Year 1 in 2020 until it is included in all levels up to Year 13 by 2037.

NZEI President Lynda Stuart said teachers understood the importance of nurturing Te Reo for all New Zealanders but often didn’t feel equipped or confident enough to teach it effectively.

"This proposal is a good move and a strong plan that can be implemented effectively over time as teachers are supported to increase their Te Reo proficiency," she said.

"We encourage the government to embrace this proposal and resource it to become a reality.

"Learning languages is already part of the curriculum and Te Reo is the language of Aotearoa. Normalising Te Reo makes learning more inclusive for Maori children and must be part of our commitment to the Treaty of Waitangi."