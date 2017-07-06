Lincoln University well ranked in THE University Rankings

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 11:01

Lincoln University has welcomed a placing of 71st in the new Times Higher Education (THE) Asia-Pacific University Rankings, amongst the 243 universities in the region.

The ranking puts it fifth of New Zealand’s eight Universities for the first time.

This follows a recent rise to 319 in QS World University rankings, a jump of 24 places from last year, and placing it in the top 1.2% of the world’s universities.

The THE’s assessments take into account teaching, research, international outlook, and knowledge transfer. Weightings were applied to each category to reflect Asia-Pacific priorities.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Robin Pollard noted that Lincoln University has continued to improve its scores in the major rankings assessments.

"We are happy that ranking assessments of Lincoln continue to improve. There are arguments for and against different ranking methods, but ultimately what is most important is that the University adds value to students, industry, and society at large," he said.

"Lincoln University will continue to make organisational change to improve its performance further, as befits a 21st century world class university. Our next step is to reshape the university to deliver benefits enabled by the Joint Facility with AgResearch, and that involves new ways of working with Crown Research Institutes and industry partners," Professor Pollard said.